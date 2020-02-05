DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is charged with attempted murder after police said he stabbed someone multiple times over an argument about crack cocaine.
A 25-year-old victim showed up at a convenience store at 1300 N. Water with numerous stab wounds to his face, chest, and neck.
He was taken to the hospital. None of the stab wounds were life threatening.
Police said the stabbing happened at a home in the 200 block of E. Center around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers said the victim and suspect, 52-year-old Atheree Trurolo Chaney, argued over crack cocaine before the stabbing.
The victim walked to the convenience store after the stabbing.
Chaney was charged with attempted murder.