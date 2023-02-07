RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A male suspect is dead after Rantoul Police said one of its officers was involved in an incident in which shots were fired.
On Tuesday morning, Rantoul Police released information about the shooting. The department said, on Monday at 11:18 p.m., while investigating a stolen vehicle, a Rantoul Police Officer was involved in an incident in which shots were fired.
According to the department, officers and AMT Ambulance workers provided medical aid to the suspect at the scene following the shooting. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
The officers involved were uninjured.
The release from police said:
"In accordance to Illinois State Statutes and Rantoul Police policy surrounding officer involved shootings, a multi-jurisdictional team of investigators has been called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team (CCMJIT) is led by investigators of the Illinois State Police. This team will spend the next several days and weeks conducting interviews, collecting evidence, and completing reports in regards to this shooting. Once all information is collected, the full report will be forwarded to the Champaign County State Attorney’s Office for review. Additionally, an internal review will be conducted by the Rantoul Police Department to assess the use of force.
The police department recognizes and understands the feelings of the public and the scrutiny of police actions which surround any serious use of force incident. We ask the community for patience during this process. The police department also asks for any person with information, surveillance footage, or any other evidence to contact the Rantoul Police Department or Illinois State Police.
The Rantoul Police Department thanks the Illinois State Police, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, and the other jurisdictions involved with the investigation. We also thank the public for their patience and understanding during this process."
The victim's identity has not been released yet.
WAND News is working to learn more about what lead to the shooting. We will update this story as more details are released.
