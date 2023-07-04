ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Champaign County.
According to ISP, on July 3, 2023 at 7:47 p.m., Troopers assisted Danville Police Department officers, Vermilion County Sheriff’s deputies, and Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies in a pursuit throughout Vermilion and Champaign counties of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in Clinton, Iowa.
Police report after briefly losing sight of the vehicle, it was located again in the area of 2200 County Road 2250 East.
While searching the area, an Illinois Department of Natural Resource officer located the suspect in a detached garage.
The suspect engaged in a standoff and ISP Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiation Team members were called to the location.
An ISP trooper discharged their firearm, after the suspect refused to comply. The suspect was struck and taken to a nearby hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.
No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605), Special Agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating these events.
This investigation is open and ongoing.
ISP is currently processing evidence and conducting interviews.
Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Champaign County State’s Attorney's Office.
No additional information is available at this time.
The public is reminded that all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
