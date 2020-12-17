DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A house caught fire for the second time in weeks in Decatur Thursday.
Firefighters were called out to the house on Route 121 Thursday afternoon.
The Hickory Point Fire Chief did tell WAND News the fire is considered suspicious.
WAND News crews on the scene saw someone get detained by deputies. That person's identity has not been made public yet.
Westbound traffic on 121 is shut down at Riedel Ave. Eastbound is down to one lane.
The house belongs to Greg Hall. WAND News did a story about Hall when the house caught fire the first time November 23.
That fire started around 8:30 a.m. in the chimney area of the home and caused heavy smoke and fire on the roof.
Hall did not have insurance for the house. A Go Fund Me account set up by community members had raised more than $2,800 for him as of Thursday.
WAND News was able to confirm that Hall was not home at the time of the fire Thursday.
We are at the scene and gathering more information about how the house caught fire yet again.
