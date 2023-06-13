(WAND) - A man who was involved in a standoff on U.S. 51 in 2021 has changed his plea from not guilty to guilty.
Orsino Thurman originally faced one count of domestic battery, two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, one count of child abduction, four counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, and two counts of endangering the life or health of a child.
In court, four of those charges were dropped as a part of a plea agreement. He pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing, domestic battery, and endangering a child.
He was sentenced to 14 days in jail with credit for seven days already served. He will also be on probation for 30 months.
Thurman is also facing charges out of Pennsylvania relating to a shooting during a 2020 Black Lives Matter march on U.S. Route 30 in Bedford County.
He has pleaded no contest in that case.
Thurman was arrested on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, after a standoff with police unfolded on U.S. 51 near Maroa.
Clinton police responded the morning of Wednesday, September 15, 2021, to a report of domestic battery. A woman claimed she had been battered at a nearby motel in the 1100 block of IL 54 West, and police said Thurman could be seen leaving the parking lot in a vehicle as they talked to the woman.
Authorities said police had received information that Thurman was armed and had a baby with him.
Thurman initially stopped for law enforcement but drove away as Clinton police tried to question him about the alleged domestic battery, authorities said. The case moved from IL 54 to U.S. 51 and ended in Macon County between Maroa and Forsyth.
Authorities said spike strips were used on U.S. 51 near Maroa before the suspect kept driving and stopped south of School Road. SWAT and crisis negotiators became involved and convinced him to give up the child before he fled again.
Thurman was arrested after the SWAT team disabled his vehicle, authorities said.
No injuries were reported, and the baby was safely returned to family.
Thurman was in possession of four firearms during the time of his arrest including two handguns, a carbine rifle, and a caliber rifle.
