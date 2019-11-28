SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A Springfield bank robbery suspect has been arrested.
The Springfield Police Department said Veronica Nelson, 36, was arrested on Wednesday around 2 p.m. at her residence in the 400 block of Bradywine.
Nelson was arrested for robbing two banks, one on Nov. 21 at the Regions Bank on S. Durkin Drive and the second on Nov. 26 at the United Community Bank on Bruns Lane.
On Tuesday, police say Nelson robbed the UCB bank, she showed a note to a teller and demanded money. It’s unclear how much cash she got away with in both robberies.
Nelson is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail. She’s preliminarily charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.