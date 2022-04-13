Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy with showers and thundershowers early, becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers early, becoming clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.