CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect is in custody following an early morning shooting in Champaign.
Champaign Police were called to the 300 block of N. Prairie St. around 2:17 a.m. for what they call "a confrontation that escalated."
They said it is an isolated incident.
One person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect is in custody, but their name has not been released yet.
We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.