DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Following a Decatur search, Macon County deputies arrested a suspect wanted for fleeing and eluding.
The search happened in the area of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church in Decatur, which is located at 4135 Mount Auburn Road.
A WAND News crew in the area observed authorities in the church for over an hour. Off-road vehicles were on the scene, along with K-9 officers.
Deputies said they were assisting Christian County officials with the search for a suspect wanted for fleeing and eluding and domestic violence.
More to come.
