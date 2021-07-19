DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police have taken the suspect involved in Monday's stabbing into custody.
Decatur police say they were called to the area of Union and Eldorado for a welfare check of an injured person at 6:30 a.m. Police on scene located Anthony A Jones, 34 suffering a significant injury to his neck.
Jones was transported to DMH where he succumbed to his injuries.
After further investigation in to this incident police learned the victim and the suspect knew each other prior to the stabbing, and determined that it was not a random act.
Police have developed probable cause for the arrest of Paul D. Outland, 55, for the offense of first-degree murder.
Outland was taken into custody in the 1300 block of N. 18th Monday evening.
Anyone with information reggarding this incident should contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.