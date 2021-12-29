ST. PETERS, Mo. (KSDK) - The suspect wanted in connected to a deadly shooting of an Illinois deputy and a car jacking in St. Peters is in police custody, according law enforcement.
NBC affiliate KSDK reported police were searching for a man who they say carjacked and shot at person at a Quik Trip Wednesday morning. Police believe the man is in connected to the deadly shooting of a sheriff's deputy in Wayne County, early Wednesday morning.
At 12:22 p.m. the Clinton County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page warning residents in Carlyle and surrounding areas that two men who are considered armed and dangerous were in the area.
Investigators believed one of the men was the person wanted for shooting and killing a Wayne County deputy and the carjacking in St. Peters, MO.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspect inside the QuikTrip. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Police said the suspect carjacked the victim, shooting him in the process and fled. The victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
St Peters police confirmed with KSDK the suspect is connected to an incident in Wayne County, Illinois, that left a deputy dead. Police believe the man is responsible for for shootings.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office released the identity of the deputy. They said Deputy Sean Riley was responding to a motorist assist on Wednesday morning. When another officer arrived, Deputy Riley was discovered deceased at the location. The deputy's squad car was missing from the scene and was then located abandoned on I-64.
The Comptroller Susanna Mendoza released a statement following the death of Deputy Riley.
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley early this morning. As the sister of a Chicago Police detective sergeant, any death of a first responder on duty hits close to home. My family and I will be praying for Deputy Riley’s family as well as for the rest of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. As the investigation into Deputy Riley’s tragic death continues, I hope that the perpetrator will be caught, and Deputy Riley’s family can feel some sense of justice. I ask that all Illinoisans lift up Deputy Riley’s family in prayer in the days and weeks ahead.”
