Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.