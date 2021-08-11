DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect charged in a Decatur homicide investigation pleaded not guilty to charges.
Court records show Damariyon T. Mills, 22, pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection to the death of Antwane McClelland Jr. After 2 a.m. on July 15, authorities responded to the 1100 block of Leafland Avenue near Jasper Street, where they found McClelland deceased and laying in the street.
Mills was arrested at his residence after detectives developed probable cause. Detectives obtained a search warrant for McClelland's residence and vehicle and found a 9 mm handgun, ammunition and other evidence, police said.
The suspect has two open felony weapons cases in Macon County in addition to this most recent case.
Mills is scheduled to be in court on Sept. 27 for a pre-trial hearing.
