URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A woman admitted she was driving drunk in a 2021 crash that caused the death of a University of Illinois police lieutenant.
Logan Freed, 25, of Champaign pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence, The News-Gazette reports, in connection to the Aug. 22 crash. This crash began a chain of events that led to the death of 50-year-old Aaron Landers of St. Joseph.
At the time of the crash, Landers, who was a U of I police lieutenant, was on his motorcycle while riding southbound on Prospect Avenue at about 6:10 p.m. Authorities said he collided with a car that was struck by Freed's vehicle.
Freed was driving a Toyota RAV4 westbound on Church Street and ran a red light at Prospect Avenue. She then hit a car that was heading north on Prospect. That car ended up spinning into Prospect's southbound lane, where Landers hit it. Assistant State's Attorney En Chi Lin said flying debris from the car, which had been heavily damaged, struck two other vehicles.
A witness said Freed was speeding when she ran the red light. According to a Champaign police officer, she had a smell of alcohol on her, had glassy eyes, was wearing an inside out shirt and did not perform well on field sobriety tests. A blood test at Carle Foundation Hospital found her blood-alcohol concentration was 0.13, which is almost double the legal limit of 0.08.
Landers died at Carle the day after the crash.
The newspaper said Freed likely faces four to 15 years in prison for the crime.
