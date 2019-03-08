DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man is behind bars after police say he tried to break into a home.
It happened after 10 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. North St., according to officers, when at least one person tried to force their way into a house. A woman in the house recognized that person.
Police came to the scene and arrested a 19-year-old man after a short foot chase. Officers report also finding a defect in the ground outside, the suspect's car, a gun and other evidence.
The woman in the house and neighbors told police they heard shots fired in the area before law enforcement arrived. There were no injuries, police say.
Officers have not released the name of the suspect.