DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A suspect in the 2018 deadly robbery case won’t go to trial after the woman took a plea deal on Monday.
Laura Johnson, 33, pleaded guilty to the March 2018 crime as part of a plea deal that reduced her time to 20 years in prison.
The crime happened in the 700 block of Mill Street in Georgetown at a mobile home. Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline said Johnson and her co-defendant 27-year-old Michael Long were looking to take drugs and money from the home.
Johnson was in a car outside, when Long went inside and shot two people, Kimberly George, 31, and her boyfriend Eric Stark. George died of her wounds and Stark survived. Johnson and Long were arrested the following day. Police say they confessed to committing the crime.
Long is set to stand trial in February. A part of Johnson's plea deal she will help prosecutors in Long’s case.