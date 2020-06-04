DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department said a suspect was arrest for their involvement in burglaries and damage to property cases throughout the city over three nights.
According to sworn statements, Jeremiah Collins told police he was involved in crimes at the Casey's General Store, World of Power Sports, Kroger, Ray Eldridge Jewelry, Bob Brady Auto Mall and Thornton's. The crimes happened on May 31, June 1 and 2.
DPD said on those nights they were called to multiple reports of crimes committed by large groups of people.
On June 3, Collins turned himself into police to confess to his involvement with criminal acts at the locations listed above.
Collins told DPD he stole a Dodge Ram Truck from the Bob Brady Auto Mall on June 1. The vehicle was later found by DPD that evening at the Price Right located at 1260 N Jasper Street. Officers reviewed surveillance video and witnesses a suspect in a "monkey mask" driving the vehicle. Photos were then used on the Criminal Investigations Unit Facebook page to help DPD identify the suspect on June 2.
DPD said Collins admitted to stealing the car and breaking into the car dealership in the early morning hours of June 1. He also admitted to being the suspect wearing the monkey mask.
Collins also admitted to being at the Thornton's gas station on Pershing Road while it was being broken into. Police arrested six others in this incident. Collins said he didn't take anything from the gas station. He also told police he was involved in breaking glass at the Kroger in Brettwood Village with shopping carts. Kroger shopping carts were also used to break into the Ray Eldgridge Jewelry store next door. Collins also admitted to helping break the windows at the jewelry store. However, police say nothing was taken from the store.
DPD said Collins was also involved in causing damage to the Casey's General Store on Mound Road. Collins told police he was present for the burglary and began helping a subject spread lighter fluid. Collins said he was going to light a fire but decided not to.
At World of Power Sports police responded to the location to find damage to the business. Collins told officers he drove the stolen truck through a gate and damaged a garage to the business. He said he did this because they wouldn't hire him.
Collins was arrested on several burglary charges and criminal damage to property charges. Bond was set at $25,000
