PANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Pana man is accused of multiple residential burglaries and battering a police officer.
Authorities said they investigated on the night on Dec. 4 after security cameras were removed from a residence on the north side of Pana. Ryan L. Tarrant, 30, was arrested on Dec. 12 for theft and criminal damage to property and was then released with a notice to appear in court. Those charges were misdemeanor offenses.
Then, on Dec. 15, police said they learned from a homeowner that his house had been unlawfully entered on Dec. 13, with items stolen from inside. Pana police identified Tarrant as a suspect in this case with help from additional surveillance cameras. Tarrrant was later charged with residential burglary.
Because the same house was entered twice, a second residential burglary charge was filed.
Officers said Tarrant tried to flee police during processing at the Pana Police Department and a struggle ensued, which left an officer injured. The officer was released after they were treated at Pana Hospital.
Tarrant is charged with aggravated battery to police with an injury and two charges of residential burglary. He is in custody at the Christian County Correctional Center.
His bond was set at $75,000 in his first appearance in court Thursday.
NOTE: The Christian County Jail asked WAND News to call back Friday for a mug shot of Tarrant.
