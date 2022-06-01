DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of involvement in covering up the Decatur homicide of Norma Crutchfield pleaded not guilty to charges.
The November 2020 disappearance of Crutchfield led police to two suspects, including 45-year-old Troy D. Slaw and 23-year-old Chase Freeman. According to a sworn affidavit, Freeman told authorities he helped move Crutchfield's body from a closet to a bathroom at Slaw's home that had been lined with shower curtains, window curtains and plastic.
Slaw, who is charged with murder in the case, asked Freeman to help dispose of the body, authorities said. Freeman stood guard on the porch for Slaw as Crutchfield's body was dismembered, the affidavit added.
Freeman is charged with dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death. After pleading not guilty Wednesday, a pretrial hearing was set for July 6, 2022.
Slaw faces charges of murder, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death. He will be in court for a preliminary hearing on June 8, 2022.
