CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting a 16-year-old teen in Champaign is behind bars Thursday.
Champaign police said they arrested 18-year-old Carlos Jones at 12:58 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of White Street and Country Fair Drive. Officers said they recovered a firearm during the arrest.
Police had responded at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of W. White St. They found the male teenager with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower body.
The victim went to a local hospital fir treatment. At about 4:31 p.m. that day, officers learned a second victim, also a 16-year-old male, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
More to come.
