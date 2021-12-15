SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect accused of stealing money in a Springfield bank robbery has been arrested, police said.
A press release from Springfield police said officers responded at about 9:18 a.m. Wednesday to Marine Bank, located at 1935 Sangamon Ave. Officers learned a suspect went into the bank and gave the teller a note demanding money.
The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and was seen leaving the area in a vehicle.
Police located the vehicle a short time later and arrested 27-year-old Kyle Harris, along with a female vehicle occupant. Harris is charged with financial institution robbery, aggravated robbery and a Sangamon County warrant. He is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail with formal charges pending from Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright.
Anyone with information should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
