COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man charged with crashing into a killing a trooper in northern Illinois is behind bars.
Troopers say Wisconsin man Scott Larson, 61, drove his northbound black Jeep into Trooper Scott Lambert as he was parked on Interstate 294. The trooper was investigating a crash in that area when it happened at about 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 12, and had his emergency lights on while stopped in the left lane to protect other drivers.
Lambert died in hospital care after suffering serious injuries in the crash.
Larson’s arrest was for a charge of reckless homicide. Deputies in Kenosha County, Wisc., arrested him after a warrant was issued on Jan. 24. Illinois State Police took him into state custody on Jan. 28. Official charges from the Cook County State’s Attorney include reckless homicide of a police officer and two charges of reckless homicide involving Scott’s Law.
Scott’s Law says all drivers must slow down, move over and change lanes if they see an emergency vehicle or other vehicle with hazard lights on.