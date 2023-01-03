DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who police said was involved in a shooting that injured 3 people pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Court records indicated on Tuesday, Deyondre Weaver, 18, entered a plea of guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon were dismissed.
Weaver and 2 other suspects were arrested for a shooting that happened on the early morning of May 6 in the parking lot of the business, which is located at 129 S. Oakland Ave. Surveillance video showed occupants of a red vehicle were involved. Several occupants exited the vehicle and started shooting.
Police said they arrested vehicle occupant Deyondre Weaver, 18, at the scene. They later identified Keron K. Jones, 18, as a person who allegedly fired gunshots in the shooting. A 14-year-old minor is also facing charges.
Three people were wounded by gunfire and received treatment at area hospitals.
Police reported finding shell casings in the parking lot.
Jones is facing multiple preliminary charges. They include aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed violence and manufacture/delivery of cannabis, per inmate records.
Court records indicate, Jones is set to be in court next week for his Jury Trial.
Weaver's sentencing will be on Feb. 14.
