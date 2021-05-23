RED BUD, Ill. (WAND) - A Red Bud Police officer shot and killed a suspect who shot another officer Sunday, Illinois State Police said.
Police said it happened near the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive around 1:38 a.m.
The officer who was shot in the leg was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.
The suspect, whose identity hasn't been released, is not an Illinois resident, Randolph County State's Attorney Jeremy Walker said.
ISP Zone 7 Investigations is overseeing the incident. There will be a briefing Monday afternoon in Randolph County. No other information has been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
