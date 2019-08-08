IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Sheldon man who police believe killed a 17-year-old girl lured her to her death, officials say.
According to the indictment, authorities believe Arthur C. Jensen strangled the 17-year-old to death.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office said the girl, Adara Bunn, was strangled to death in Jensen's home after she had been there for a rummage sale over the weekend.
Officials believe Jensen told Bunn he had Disney cups that she could buy in an attempt to get her back to his home.
Iroquois County deputies were called to the 300 block of West Main St. in Sheldon around 4:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a disturbance. Bunn was found inside the home and Jensen was arrested shortly after.
Jensen is set to appear in court on Thursday.
The school where Bunn attended released a statement about her death.