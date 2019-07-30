GRANDVIEW, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding the suspect they say shot a woman in the head and killed her over the weekend.
Corey Cathey, 39, is wanted on a warrant of first-degree murder. A picture of Cathey has not been released; he was only described as being 5'6", 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Cathey is described as armed and dangerous.
Deputies were called to the 2100 block of North Grand Avenue East in Grandview around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Miranda Goddard, 24, was found shot in the head. Goddard died at a nearby hospital.
If you know where Corey Cathey is, you're asked to call the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office at 217-753-6840.