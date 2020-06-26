SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person was shot when someone opened fire inside the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield.
Officers were called out for a shooting just after 11 a.m. Friday.
Police could not release the condition of that victim or whether any one else was shot.
>>PHOTOS: Bunn-O-Matic warehouse shooting
The Bunn-O-Matic warehouse is located at 1400 Adlai Stevenson Dr.
A SWAT team is going through the building to clear it.
Stevenson Dr. is blocked from 13th St. to Allia.
Police are investigating a separate scene that is possibly connected to the shooting. Officers were called to a remote area of Morgan County on Leech Farm Rd. at the I-72 overpass.
Police will hold a news conference at 3:00. WAND News will carry it live on-air.
This is a developing story.
WAND has several crews on scene.
We are working to gather more information and will update this story as soon as more is confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.