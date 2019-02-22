DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple agencies in central Illinois were involved in a chase of a wanted suspect.
According to the Sullivan Police Department, an officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of a recent armed home invasion in a neighboring county around 3:30 a.m.
The officer attempted to stop the suspect but he began to flee in the vehicle.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Department, they began assisting Sullivan police and the Moultrie County Sheriff's Office with the chase around 4 a.m.
The pursuit spanned multiple counties where speeds exceeded 100 mph.
During the pursuit, a Douglas County Deputy tried to avoid crashing into another vehicle. The deputy's car was damaged but they were uninjured in the crash.
Multiple agencies continued with the chase until they reached Champaign County. The suspect then fled on foot and police were still looking for the suspect as of 8:30 a.m.
Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact the Champaign County Sheriff's Office or Sullivan Police Department.