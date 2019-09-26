DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who previously entered a plea of not guilty to attempted murder, home invasion and residential burglary, is now pleading guilty to one of those charges.
As a part of a partial plea agreement, 19-year-old Zachary Batson pleaded guilty to the residential burglary charge.
The other two charges of attempted murder and home invasion were dropped as a part of the plea agreement.
Police said Batson was arrested on Oct. 23, 2017 in connection to a shooting that left a 52-year-old woman injured. Two other people, 19-year-old Damon Davis and 18-year-old Mikayla Melton, are also in custody in the same case.
Decatur police said a home was targeted on Sept. 20, 2017 in the 1300 block of Delta Circle in Park City Mobile Home Community, and that a 52-year-old woman was shot during the incident. Police said the victim told them a black man and white woman asked for money before one of the suspects shot her on her front porch. She survived her injuries.
Police believe the home was targeted because the suspects thought drugs were inside.
Davis and Melton were arrested on Oct. 10 and both face attempted murder and home invasion charges.
Batson will be sentenced on the residential burglary charge on Nov. 14.