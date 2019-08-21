DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of shooting and killing someone last year has pleaded not guilty to the crime.
Quonterace Dozier, 25, entered a plea of not guilty in court Wednesday.
Dozier is accused of killing 24-year-old Ashton Gray of Springfield on Sept. 29, 2018.
WAND featured Gray's case in our May special report, Bloodshed.
Gray was found in a yard near the 2000 block of East William St. He died from severed internal damage after being shot twice in the torso.
Dozier will be in court again Oct. 9.