EAST PEORIA (WEEK) - A suspect was shot dead early Tuesday morning after stabbing an East Peoria police officer, WEEK reports.
The officer is in stable condition.
WEEK said the incident happened just before 1 a.m. outside the CVS Pharmacy at East Washington Street and Farmdale Road.
Chief Rich Brodrick said the officer was investigating a domestic disturbance and was pursuing a vehicle.
One adult female victim and one juvenile female victim were transported to an area hospital and are recovering from injuries sustained in the initial domestic incident.
The suspect's name is not being released at this time. Police are also not identifying the officer involved in the incident.
The investigation is being handled by Illinois State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.