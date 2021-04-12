DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Police Department is seeking information about a recent shooting incident.
According to police, on April 6, at approximately 9:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of N Wilder in reference to shots being fired.
Officers arrived on the scene and observed numerous shell casings of various calibers in the roadway.
Multiple vehicles and one residence were damaged from the shooting.
Officers spoke to numerous individuals who had minimal suspect information.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name.
Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.
