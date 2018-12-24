CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a man who stole goods from two north Champaign stores in Nov.
Police say at 4:46 P.M. Sunday, Nov. 11, police said the man entered Lowe's got items, and then left the store without paying for over $500 worth of merchandise.
Police currently believe the same man went to Menard's 10 days later and stole more than $600 worth of items.
He is described as 5'6 around 140 pounds, driving a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle.
If you have any information regarding these burglaries, contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.