URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Urbana are searching for a suspect who broke into the Urbana tavern.
Crime Stoppers of Champaign County say the crime happened on July 5, around 2 a.m. Officers responded to the Rose Bowl Tavern at 106 N. Race Street after a suspect set off a burglar alarm. On the scene officers located a broken window on the southside of the building.
No one was inside when officers entered, but they found damage to several cases of beer, various bottles of alcohol, two cash registers, a television, a coffee maker and an advertising decal.
The suspect got away with around $50 in cash.
Video footage was obtained from the scene. The suspect could be seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans with white spots. He was also wearing gray and white high-top style shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 27-373-TIPS.