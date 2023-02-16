DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who police said was involved in a shooting that injured three people got two years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Court records indicated on January 3, Deyondre Weaver, 18, entered a plea of guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon were dismissed.
Weaver and two other suspects were arrested for a shooting that happened on the early morning of May 6 in the parking lot of the business, which is located at 129 S. Oakland Ave. Surveillance video showed occupants of a red vehicle were involved. Several occupants exited the vehicle and started shooting.
Police said they arrested vehicle occupant Deyondre Weaver, 18, at the scene. They later identified an 18 as a person who allegedly fired gunshots in the shooting. A 14-year-old minor is also facing charges.
Three people were wounded by gunfire and received treatment at area hospitals.
Police reported finding shell casings in the parking lot.
Weaver will get credit for time served.
