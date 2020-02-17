CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who broke into three businesses in Champaign on Feb. 11.
Between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., someone forced their way into Ippatsu Hair Salon at 73 Chester St., Manzella's Italian Patio at 115 S. First St., and Byers Vacuum at 77 E. University Ave.
He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.