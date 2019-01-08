CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -Police are looking for the person who broke into a Sonic Drive-In in Champaign last month.
Officers were called to the Sonic at 101 Calvin St. around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 13.
Someone broken out the glass of a door and burglarized the fast food restaurant.
Video surveillance footage showed the burglar carrying black bolt cutters and a tan backpack.
An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
Police believe the burglar was a white man. He was wearing a blue stocking cap, possibly with the letter "I" on the front, a black mask, gray Carhartt zip-up jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and light-colored shoes.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS.