SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted for shooting a child has been arrested, according to Springfield Police officials.
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force located Tarvelle Williams in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He was arrested on a $500,000 arrest warrant.
On Jan. 20, police responded to the 100 block of West Laurel for the report of shots fired and a child not breathing. Officer found a child under the age of one who had been stuck by a bullet in her lower body.
The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was expected to be OK.
Williams is facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and armed habitual criminal.
Anyone with information on the crime should contact the Springfield Police Department or Crime Stoppers.