CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man they said tried to cash a fraudulent check at a Champaign bank.
It happened July 17 around 4:30 p.m. at Busey Bank on W. University Ave.
Police said there are at least two other incidents of the same suspect coming into other local Busey Bank locations and trying to cash fake checks.
The suspect was a white male, 30-35 years of age, last seen wearing a bright neon colored work vest, white t-shirt, dusty/rusty colored jeans, and long hair.
Investigators are seeking the public's assistance with identifying the subject who was captured on video.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.