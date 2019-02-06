DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A sting operation led police to arrest a suspected cocaine dealer in Decatur.
Sworn statements say police conducted a controlled cocaine purchase using the help of a confidential source. The source called Jackie Deberry, 43, and arranged to meet at a Decatur business parking lot. Officers say the source was searched and then paid $800 for cocaine as police watched.
Police arrested Deberry after the sale. He’s charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
Deberry’s bond is set at $75,000. He is in custody at the Macon County Jail.