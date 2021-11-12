SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A Springfield man was arrested after police find him in possession of 4.5 grams of Fentanyl after conducting a search warrant.
According to officials, on November 12, at 5:30 a.m., the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office DIRT team and Tactical Response Unit executed a search warrant in the 900 block of West Calhoun, Springfield.
Police say the warrant was obtained as a result of a narcotics investigation involving David A. Perkins, 36.
Officials say during the search of Perkins’ residence they recovered approximately 4.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl, $420, 101 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and two cellphones.
At the time of the arrest, three females and a young child were present, none of whom are facing any charges at this time.
Perkins was arrested for one count of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) and three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (Fentanyl).
According to police, Perkins has a prior weapons conviction and is currently out on bond, awaiting trial on a 2019 Aggravated Battery Case in Sangamon County. He is also awaiting trial (and on a home electronic monitoring device) for a 2021 Criminal Trespass to Residence case in Logan County.
The Sangamon County Sheriffs Office says Fentanyl is becoming increasingly popular with those addicted to heroin, and is highly addictive and could lead to respiratory distress and death.
The Sheriffs Office warns that Fentanyl is up to 100 times more potent than morphine and is responsible for the majority of overdose cases.
Fentanyl is commonly found in other substances, mainly heroin, however it has been discovered in cocaine and methamphetamine also.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.