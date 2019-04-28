PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A traffic stop in Paris led to a drug bust and a suspected drug dealer behind bars.
On Friday, Edgar County Sheriff's Department and Paris Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of South Main Street in Paris. Law enforcement believed there was a man in the vehicle who was a suspect in methamphetamine trafficking in Paris.
Newman Police Department K9 Unit alerted officers on the vehicle.
Law enforcement officers took Christopher R. May into custody. He was transported to the Edgar County Jail where police found a large amount of crystals on him, which authorities suspected was methamphetamine.
"This was great teamwork in taking another drug dealer out of our community." said Sheriff Jeff Wood. "This has been a lengthy investigation and we anticipate marking more arrests of the people May has been delivering too."
May is being held on Methamphetamine Possession charges.