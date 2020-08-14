PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A suspected drunk driver hit Peoria fire truck early Friday morning, causing it to flip.
Three Peoria firefighters were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but have since been released.
The PFD fire truck was going eastbound on Wilhelm Rd. crossing Allen Rd. at around 1:15 a.m. when it was hit by a 2016 gray Dodge, causing the fire truck to flip, Illinois State Police said.
The driver of the Dodge is accused of disobeying a traffic signal and hitting the rear of the fire engine.
A passenger of the Dodge was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Illinois State Police cited the driver of the Dodge, Cory McKown, of East Peoria, with DUI, disobeying a traffic signal, using a electronic communication device prohibited while driving, failure to wear a seat belt, and illegal transportation of alcohol.
