SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspected heroin dealer is behind bars after a sting operation by police, officers said.
A Sangamon County Sheriff's Office DIRT Team made two controlled buys of heroin from the suspect, 47-year-old Gregory L. Jordan, according to a police press release. Police said they purchased .3 grams of the drug each time.
After the second controlled purchase, police said a traffic stop was conducted at 10:47 a.m. Friday and Jordan was placed into custody. The DIRT Team took $525 in cash and Jordan's cell phone.
At the time of the arrest, officers said Jordan was on parole for heroin-related charges. He faces two new charges of manufacture/delivery of heroin.
Jordan is behind bars in the Sangamon County Jail.