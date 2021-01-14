SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspected meth dealer is behind bars in Sangamon County.
Authorities said they served a narcotics search warrant at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2000 block of S. 11th St. in Springfield. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office DIRT team said it watched 24-year-old Frederick J. Snapp leave the home and get into a cab.
Deputies said they stopped the cab and searched Snapp before finding 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine on him.
Snapp is charged with two counts of delivery of meth and one count of possession of meth. He is behind bars Thursday in the Sangamon County Jail.
