WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) – A suspected meth dealer is behind bars following an investigation by the Illinois State Police.
The Illinois State Police Investigations Facebook page said Watseka police arrested 36-year-old Philip J. Novak. Troopers said Novak was wanted for meth deliveries in both Iroquois and Kankakee counties.
State police said the Watseka Police Department and Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG) were part of a six-month joint investigation into Novak, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant when police took him into custody.
KAMEG is reminding the public to report non-emergency details about drug dealing and gang problems to them at (815)933-1710.
NOTE: WAND-TV requested Novak's mug shot from the Iroquois County Jail and did not immediately hear back.