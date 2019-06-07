MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who is wanted for robbing four banks in several different states was spotted in Mattoon.
Mattoon police said the suspect came into Wood Forest Bank inside the Walmart at 101 Dettro Dr. Friday, May 31 at 3:30 p.m.
An employee said they recognized someone as matching the description of a suspect who had robbed a Wood Forest Bank in Shelbyville, Indiana earlier that same day.
The suspect was standing near cash registers in the Mattoon Walmart and watching bank employees.
An internal e-mail sent out by Wood Forest Bank warned other locations about the Indiana location robbery and sent pictures of the suspect.
The suspect was holding a manila envelope at the Mattoon bank, which he was also seen carrying in the Indiana robbery.
A bank employee made eye contact with him.
Mattoon police received were told by one caller he was actually trying to rob the bank.
Officers were stationed at all exits to Walmart.
After looking over surveillance video, police saw the suspect left one minute before officers were dispatched.
The suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 30 years old, standing between 5'8" and 5'10" and weighing between 210 and 230 pounds.
He left in a blue car, possibly a Ford Taurus.
Mattoon police checked all other banks in town for the suspect's vehicle, but did not find him.
The FBI later informed Mattoon police the suspect had already robbed a bank in North Carolina and two in Tennessee before robbing the Indiana branch.
Mattoon police said the suspect does not appear to be local. The department is ending its part of the investigation. "We have no leads," they said in a release.