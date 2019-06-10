CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing from a Champaign stores.
Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking the public to help identify them.
Police were called to Macy's at Market Place Mall, 2000 N. Neil St., at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said two people stole close to $500 worth of merchandise.
The News Gazette reports the same two people came into Meijer in the 2400 block of N. Prospect Ave. less than a couple of hours later and took items without paying.
The accused shoplifters were driving a red Dodge SUV.
If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.