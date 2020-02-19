URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A teen was arrested after he crashed a car into a house while under the influence, according to Urbana Police.
Police said at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, they were called to the intersection of Race and Washington streets to the report a car crash. When officers arrived they found a car inside the home, with no driver.
Police saID the driver, 19-year-old Matthew Griffin, was traveling north on South Race Street, when he blew through the stop sign and crashed the car into a home and fled.
Police found him a couple of blocks from the scene and arrested him.
Two people were inside the home at the time of the crash. One person was upstairs, and the other was on the lower floor, just feet from where the car landed.
The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.