HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WAND) – Authorities in Mississippi arrested an Urbana bank robbery suspect.
Police said the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force found 22-year-old Robert R. Mullins, the man accused of stealing cash from Heartland Bank and Trust on the afternoon of April 24, in Gulfport, Miss. He is in custody in Harrison County and awaiting extradition to Champaign County.
Police said they were called to Heartland at 3:47 p.m. on the day of the robbery, after Mullins showed a note to a teller demanding money while implying he had a gun. He’s accused of then fleeing the scene southbound on Vine Street and then east to Oregon Avenue.
Officers described the robbery suspect as black, 5-foot-5, tall and skinny. They said he had on a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the alleged crime.
Mullins is charged with financial institution robbery.
The investigation is ongoing. Urbana police want anyone with information to call them at (217)384-2320. Crime Stoppers is accepting anonymous tips at 217-373-TIPS.