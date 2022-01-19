SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An Oregon man accused of bringing pounds of marijuana into Illinois is facing Shelby County charges.
Four felony charges have been filed against 39-year-old Joshua E. Hicks of Talent, Ore. He is accused of unlawful cannabis trafficking, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of cannabis (2,000 to 5,000 grams), and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Prosecutors said he transported between 5.5 and 11 pounds of marijuana into Illinois with the intent to deliver it.
Charges also allege Hicks, who has a bank robbery conviction on his record in Oregon Federal Court, had possessed on our about his person a 9 mm handgun.
Bond for Hicks is set at $250,000.
Shelby County prosecutors said they also charged 26-year-old Skye A. Halleman of Pana in the same investigation that led to Hicks' arrest. She is charged with unlawful possession of meth and obstructing justice.
According to a press release from prosecutors, Halleman knowingly and unlawfully possessed less than five grams of a substance containing meth and furnished false identifying information to the arresting officer. Her bond is set at $25,000.
Both suspects are expected to appear in court on Feb. 7 for a preliminary hearing.
